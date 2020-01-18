Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan fulfills mothers wish, gifts her swanky Mini Cooper on birthday

Kartik Aaryan is ruling the hearts of millions with his good looks and onscreen persona in his films. While he gets a lot of attention out there, his attention only sticks to his mother whom he claims is the most important person in his life. On her birthday recently, Kartik went all out to make her feel special. The actor gifted her a swanky new car and even took her out for a ride. He gifted her a green Mini Cooper convertible and the photos are going viral on the internet.

In the photos, Kartik is seen taking her mother for a spin on Thursday night. The actor looks extremely happy in the photos and so is his mother. Interestingly, according to the Mini Cooper website, the starting price of their convertible range in India is around Rs 39 lakh. It is also said that Kartik’s mother had expressed her fondness for this car before he made it big in Bollywood. Now that he is giving back to back hits, he purchased the car for her.

Not just the car, Kartik also made the occasion special by wishing her in the sweetest way. He shared a throwback photo with his mother and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist. Love you. Mummy.” Check out the post here-

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have taken over the internet with the release of the trailer of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. At the trailer launch, the couple was left pleasantly surprised when fans gathered with #SarTik posters and tshirts and showered them with love.

Reacting to the same, Kartik said, “The kind of fan frenzy…SarTik jo ek word create hua hai, it’s something which has never happened before the film. Ek frame mein screen pe dekhne se pehle hi yeh chalu hua hai. I love these a lot and I hope ki sablog… they won’t be disappointed!”

Love Aaj Kal is scheduled for a February 14 release this year.

Love Aaj Kal Trailer:

