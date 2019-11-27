Do you know Kareena 'almost' rejected Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal twice?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is happily married to Saif Ali Khan and she couldn't have asked for more. The two, which are proud parents to internet's favourite kid Taimur, have been revelling in marital bliss for last seven years. That Saif proposed to Kareena during the filming of Tashan is a well-known fact, but do you know Bebo rebuffed the actor's marriage proposal twice?

Yes, you read that right.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said she didn't respond with full enthusiasm when Saif proposed her for marriage.

Bebo said that Saif first brought up the possibility of marriage to her when they were in Greece for Tashan. He asked Kareena again in Ladakh but Bebo wasn't very sure.

''He did tell me that ‘I think we should get married’. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you’. So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like a ‘I want to know you better’," said Kareena.

Kareena broke the norms of Hindi film industry by continuing to work post marriage and pregnancy. “I was so clear about the fact that my professional life is different from my personal life. It can’t be a disease to fall in love, is it? It can’t be death. I told Saif, I said ‘listen I’m never going to stop working’, and he was like ‘you must do that’," she said.

Kareena is gearing up for the release of Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She has also been shooting for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chadhha. On the other hand, Saif's performance in his last film Laal Kaptaan earned him rave reviews. He will next be seen in Jawaani Deewani, co-starring Tabu and introducing Alaia F.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News