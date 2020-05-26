Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karan Johar expresses heartfelt gratitude to BFF Manish Malhotra for best birthday gift. Guess what it was

Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar turned 48 on May 25. His birthday fell amid the coronavirus lockdown which is why he ditched the celebrations but cut a cake with his adorable kids--Yash and Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar. Even though his friends from the industry could not wish him personally, they send their wishes through the medium of social media. However, his BFF and fashion designer Manish Malhotra made sure to make his day special by making a video for him included with messages from his close friends and family. Not only him, but director Punit Malhotra assisted him in editing the video which was around 1 hour 5 minutes long. The director on Tuesday took to his social media account to thank both of them for the gift which he will cherish for the rest of his life.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the photos of both, Karan wrote alongside, "I turned 48 yesterday and was overwhelmed with all the love and wishes that were showered on me..I feel so blessed to have such wonderful friendships around me that are beyond family to me and mine today ....yesterday my dearest and closest friend @manishmalhotra05 made a video for me with messages from my close friends and family...it was the best present I could have ever received ...he has been relentlessly following up with everyone for the past week and i was overwhelmed with emotion watching it....it made my day and my year and many years ahead as well....thank you Manish for this will cherish it all my life....I love you so much!!! Have known and been close to you for 28 years now!!!!"

Further he wrote, "Big thank you to my bacha @punitdmalhotra who helped execute and edit this video ( that was 1 hour 5 minutes long) i love you Punit and I can totally believe how Manish must have sat on your head ! Both of you are in my heart forever!"

On Karan's birthday, Manish wished him by writing a long post which read, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar have a peaceful lockdown birthday .. Stay your wonderful , witty self always and the good friend that you have always been and yes the poser to .. see all our pics This is the first time in the 27 years that we have been friends we all won’t be with you celebrating but there in spirit and with all our wishes .. You have a good birthday with Yash , Roohi and Hiroo aunty .. lots of love always #friendsforever."

Meanwhile, Karan even confirmed that two of his household staff were detected positive for coronavirus. The filmmaker has issued a written statement in this regard and sharing the same on Twitter said, "I'd like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have been tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms."

He even said that he along with his mother and kids have taken the swab test and will now remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone.

On the work front, Karan Johar will once again don the director's hat for his period drama Takht. The film's cast includes Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

