Karan Deol: I didn't ask God that I be born in a film family

Karan Deol is making his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Karan Deol is making his debut at a time when nepotism debate is raging in and out Bollywood. Sunny Deol is launching his son Karan with his directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas along with another newcomer Sahher Bambba. Karan feels that there's a lot of negativity around anyone who belongs to film background and calls it unfair. Karan says that one shouldn't write off a newcomer like him even without watching their first film. Karan, the third generation aspiring actor from the Deol family.

"People are ready to pull you down even before they've seen your work. If you've not seen the product and are already writing it off, it's not right. But if you see my work and still don't like it, you're entitled to your opinion.I'm not saying you're wrong, but you shouldn't write someone off just because he is comes from a certain fraternity. I didn't ask God that I be born in a film family. While it's unfair negativity, I can understand where they're coming from," Karan told PTI in an interview.

The 28-year-old, who is being launched by his grandfather-screen legend Dharmendra in a film directed by his father-actor Sunny Deol opened up on how as a shy child, he had to deal with social anxiety and bullying. Talking about his experience in the acting school, Karan said, ''No one over there in that acting institute knew me. I was like everyone else. And that's where you can express yourself and grow individually as a commoner. It was like my opening point, which I loved. I came back as a different person."

Karan hopes that his acting journey takes off a good note with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The newbie is looking forward to doing something different apart from a romantic movie. "When you see the movie, I hope that my own individuality comes across, that people connect with it and I get more movies after this. I hope this is a good beginning for me after this. I just want a good story to come my way. Now that I've done a romantic movie, I'd like to skip the genre and maybe do something different,'' he said.

The leading actress Sahher said she grew on up on a steady diet of quintessential Hindi films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. "As an audience, I connect more with rom-coms. And I happened to be part of this one. So I don't think I could have asked for a better debut,'' she said.

Sahher said that she learned patience during the filming of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas as weather often used to play spoilsport. "The film took a lot of time to be made. I was not a patient person before. But I've learned to be patient after working on this film," she said. The film was shot in tough terrains including Pir Panjal Mountain Range, Spiti Valley and Manali.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas will hit cinema halls on September 20.

(With PTI inputs)