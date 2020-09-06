Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT/FILEIMAGE Kangana Ranaut to Sanjay Raut: Have complete freedom of expression, I'll see you on September 9

Actress Kangana Ranaut has condemned Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his abusive remarks on her, and said that it showed his mentality. The war of words between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actress posted a new video message on her verified Twitter account stating that the leader doesn't represent entire Maharashtra while confirming that she will return to Mumbai on September 9. In the over minute-long video, Kangana stressed upon the freedom of expression. Accusing Raut of "empowering those who exploit women" in the country, the Bollywood actor said that the daughters of India will never forgive him for his alleged abusive statement.

"Sanjay Raut ji, you have abused me. You are a government official, you would know that, in this country, how many girls are getting raped, how many girls are getting abused, they are getting insulted, domestic violence, not every day but every hour. You know who is responsible for all this? It is a mentality like yours," she began.

"Daughters of this country won't forgive you," said Kangana. She also raised the issue of "inaction" by Mumbai Police during the Palghar lynching, and it refusing to register a case on the request of the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's in connection with his death, to state why she had turned out to be its critic.

"Your people are saying they will break my jaw, they will kill me. Kill me, but this country's soil is enriched with the blood of those who sacrificed for its dignity and we too will do the same. "That is my freedom of expression. Sanjay ji, I condemn you and your thoughts. You are not Maharashtra. You can't say that I am insulting Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I'll come to Mumbai on September 9. Will see you. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra," she added.

On being asked whether he will apologise to Kangana, MP Raut said, "If that girl (Kangana) will apologise to Maharashtra then I will think about apologising." "She has called Mumbai mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?" asked Raut.

The war of words between Sanjay Raut and the Bollywood actor erupted over Kangana's "Mumbai feeling like PoK" comment. Sanjay Raut had asked the actress to apologise for her comments, but she shared the video to assert that she has complete freedom of expression.

-With inputs from agencies

