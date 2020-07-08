Image Source : INSTA/POOJA BHATT, TEAM_KANGANA_RANAUT Kangana Ranaut questions Pooja Bhatt on Mahesh Bhatt’s involvement in Sushant and Rhea's relationship

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot has been spoken and written about Nepotism in Bollywood, and it still continues to be a debated topic.Recently Pooja Bhatt took to twitter to talk about how their production house had launched many newcomers, and also took credit for launching Kangana’s debut film, Gangster.

Clearing details about her debut and Bhatt’s tweets, Kangana Ranaut questioned Pooja Bhatt on why was her father (Mahesh Bhatt) was involved in Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s relationship. Kangana also mentioned how she had two choices while choosing her debut film. At the time of her audition for Gangster, Kangana had also auditioned for a south film named 'Pokiri', along Mahesh Babu, which was directed by one of the most legendary directors of the south film industry, Puri Jagannath.

Though Kangana was selected for Pokiri, she went ahead and chose Gangster, as she had already started shooting for the same. Kangana also mentioned how Mahesh Bhatt had humiliated her, called her mad and announced her tragic death, just like he had also predicted Sushant’s end.

"Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana's talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn't give your father a license to throw chappals at her......call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her 'tragic end', Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea's relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him," tweeted Team Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday afternoon.

Kangana's social media team also informed that the actress was selected for starring in Puri Jagannadh's movie "Pokiri" alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu at the time she auditioned for "Gangster".

"For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for 'Pokiri' alongside 'Gangster' and got selected for that as well. 'Pokiri' went on to become an all time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of 'Gangster' she is who she is, is totally not working. Water finds it's level," wrote Team Kangana Ranaut in a separate tweet.

Team Kangana's tweet comes as a response to Pooja's tweet earlier in the day where she wrote: "As for Kangana Ranaut -- She is a great talent, if not she wouldn't have been launched by Vishesh films in "Gangster". Yes Anurag Basu discovered her, but Vishesh Films backed his vision and invested in the film. No small feat. Here's wishing her the very best in all her endeavours."

Pooja's tweet came at a time when the Bhatt family is continuously getting trolled on social media for allegedly practicing nepotism ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month. Netizens have also threatened to boycott their forthcoming movie "Sadak 2" which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, produced by Mukesh Bhatt and stars Pooja and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

