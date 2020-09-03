Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut blocks Farah Khan Ali on Twitter who called her 'self proclaimed queen' of Bollywood

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has engaged in a Twitter war yet again. Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, has shared that actress Kangana Ranaut has blocked her on Twitter. "The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me! I must have said something to p**s her off," wrote Farah on her verified Twitter account. Along with it, Farah attached a screenshot showing Kangana blocking her on the microblogging site.

A few days ago, Kangana alleged that Mumbai Police has encouraged crime and bullying against her on social media. Farah had taken to Twitter and asked Kangana not to disrespect Mumbai Police. "Dear Kangana, you May be a very big star with a huge following but that doesn't give you the right to talk badly to the @CPMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice who are Govt officials of the state of Maharashtra and responsible for the lives of millions of people," Farah had tweeted.

The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me !!!😜😝🤪😄🙌🙌🙌 I must have said something to piss her off. 😉. pic.twitter.com/4dX3HEsQ9c — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 2, 2020

Kangana replied to the same and wrote, "I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked,what is your USE anywhere in the world?"

I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked,what is your USE anywhere in the world ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

She further added, "I have a strong, undying thirst for consistent growth as a human being, I see this platform has a hue pgotential as a medium of one’s exposure to variety of human perceptions, some primitive conscious noises are there but we can block those, let’s make most of our time here."

I have a strong, undying thirst for consistent growth as a human being, I see this platform has a huge potential as a medium of one’s exposure to variety of human perceptions, some primitive conscious noises are there but we can block those, let’s make most of our time here🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Farah's sister Sussanne Khan is the former wife of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Kangana's feud with Hrithik is only too well known. Although Sussanne and Hrithik are now officially divorced, she and her family have always maintained cordial ties with Hrithik and his family. In fact, Sussanne has come out in defence of ex-husband Hrithik on a number of occasions, defending him against Kangana.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage