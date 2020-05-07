Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol's quarantine mood sums it up for everyone: When Sunday and Monday are just the same (See Pic)

With the lockdown 3.0 staring right at us, weekend is no different than the weekdays and Sundays are no longer that day of the month that we use to wait eagerly for. Basically, all days are the same and, reflecting everyone's thoughts is none other than actress Kajol. The Tanhaji actress recently shared an image of herself on Instagram where we see her shrugging dressed in an oversized shirt. In the caption, Kajol wrote, "When Sunday and Monday are just the same...#lockdownstories #WaybackWednesday."

In a career spanning more than two decades, Kajol has established herself as one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood. Much like her on-screen persona, Kajol seems to be a fun person in real life too, who loves to laugh and enjoy life to the fullest. Her social media is a testament to Kajol's sense of humour.

Kajol is spending the lockdown with her husband Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa and son Yug at their bungalow in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Om Raut’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. It also did a record business at the box-office.

