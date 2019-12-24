Kajol reveals why husband Ajay Devgn signed her for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Kajol will be seen playing the role of Savitribai Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Actress Kajol will soon make her comeback to films with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kajol whose last appearance in Hindi film was a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, will be seen playing the role of Savitribai Malusare in her next. Talking about the film and her role, Kajol revealed interesting details. Kajol joked that she was offered the film because he didn’t want to pay the fees

Speaking to Mid-Day the actress said, “He (Ajay) told me, ‘I want you to play Savitribai Malusare. If you say yes, I will develop it (the role) further. If you are not doing it, I will leave it at that’. Initially, I joked that he wanted me to be part of the film so that he didn’t have to pay my fees.”

“We have completely different points of view. It is rare for both of us to like something. We can’t do a regular love story where our characters are shown to be meeting each other for the first time. Our off-screen relationship is deeply seeped into the audience’s minds, so they will not believe it. From marriage dramas to dancing around trees, we have explored everything on screen,” she added.

Ajay and Kajol who were last seen together in 2010 release Toonpur KA Superhero, have come together for period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is based on the life events of Tanaji Malusare (played by Ajay Devgn) who fought for the state against the crooked antagonist Udaybhan Rathod, essayed by Saif Ali Khan. The film becomes all the more special for Ajay because it will be 100th release of his career.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj, uke Kenny as Aurangzeb, Pankaj Tripathi as Mirza Raja Jai Singh, Neha Sharma as Kamla Devi and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata.

The film is set to the theatres on January 10, 2020.

