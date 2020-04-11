Kajol goes the K3G way to celebrate 10 million followers on Instagram, watch video

Actress Kajol keeps her fans and followers on Instagram updated with adorable pictures of her family. Whether it is selfies with her reluctant husband Ajay Devgn, posing with teenage daughter Nysa or simply getting son Yug to click glamourous pics of her, Kajol known how to get the whole family involved on the ‘gram. Now, the actress has crossed 10 million mark on Instagram and she is happy about aboit it to the fullest.

"This is a shout out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much ! Gratefully, yours Kajol," she wrote. Along with her thank-you note, she posted a small dance clip of her from the film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", clearly to convey her joy.

Kajol, in coronavirus lockdown, has been doing it all - from posing in "a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara" to sharing priceless throwback pictures and taking her fans back in time.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the short film Devi. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the film also starred eight other actresses. Before that, Kajol featured in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite her husband Ajay Devgn.

