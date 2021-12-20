Kajol, Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa sets internet ablaze as she parties with friends in red dress; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_NYSADEVGN Kajol, Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa take internet ablaze as she parties with friends in red dress

Highlights Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn's first child. They also have a son named, Yug

Nysa turned 18 this year

Bollywood's power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder daughter Nysa Devgn is currently studying in Switzerland. The star kid shared a couple of pictures with her friends, from a party on her VSCO account. The pictures have been going viral on social media platforms. Indeed, Nysa looked stunning as she donned a red bodycon dress.

In the pictures, the 18-year-old can be seen having fun with her friends. Nysa has a private Instagram account, while she is an avid user of VSCO. However, she does have several fan clubs across the various platforms on social media, who regularly share her pictures.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Nysa is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education. Earlier, she was in Singapore for her schooling. There is speculation that Nysa will step in the footsteps of her parents and will join the entertainment industry. Contrary in 2018 her father Ajay Devgn had remarked that “films aren’t part of Nysa’s ambitions in life”. Responding to a question about Nysa's Bollywood debut at an event, Kajol had said, “I think you can give her a break and some space.”

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Kajol pen heartfelt birthday wishes for daughter Nysa, share unseen pictures

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who first met on the sets of Hulchul, got married in the year 1999. Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's first child. The couple also have a nine-year-old son Yug. Nysa completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani School, Mumbai and later moved to Singapore for further studies. Nysa was enrolled at the United College of Southeast Asia.

Also read: DDLJ turns 25: What if Nysa elopes with Aryan Khan? Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol react in this throwback video