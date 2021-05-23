JeetegaIndiaHaaregaCorona: Mandira Bedi advises to focus on mental strength and self belief

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRABEDI Mandira Bedi advises to focus on mental strength and self belief

Mandira Bedi, popular actress and fitness enthusiast, talks about keeping yourself mentally and physically fit during these tough times, On India TV's #JeetegaIndiaHaaregaCorona, Bedi shares that making exercise and fitness a part of the lifestyle helps everyone attain a better life. She says exercise is not just about weight loss but builds a positive attitude. She adds that mental strength and self-belief are the two things that can be the driving force in anyone's life. She further says that social media can be a catalyst in spreading positivity among people, especially during these tough times. She claims that people call social media a negative space but she believes that it can be used for many positive reasons.

Regarding the need for exercise, Mandira Bedi says, "I keep myself fit through exercise. I do yoga for my mental satisfaction. This sequence started from 2008, when I was a part of a reality show and then this fitness routine started. If you make it a part of your life, then it helps you in a big way."