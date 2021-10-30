Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAAN KHATTER Ishaan Khatter wishes 'strength & love' for rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday on her birthday

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 23rd birthday today. On the occasion, her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter took to his social media and penned a beautiful birthday message for 'Annie Panini'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan shared gorgeous pictures of Ananya and added a heartfelt birthday message. "Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you," he wrote. While the first picture is a close up, capturing Ananya's smile, the other pic shows her having fun on the beach. Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. "Ishanya," a fan wrote. "You guys are so cuteee," another added.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Mumbai drugs-on-the-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The NCB stated that Ananya was questioned over some suspicious financial transactions, in addition to certain connections with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. However, she did not appear before the agency on October 25 due to some personal commitments. Ishaan stood by Ananya during her tough times, he paid her a visit at her residence and was even spotted buying flowers on his way to her house.

Ishaan and Ananya have worked together on the film 'Khaali Peeli', which was released in 2020. Their dating rumours sparked off when they went to the Maldives together earlier this year.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday, who started her Bollywood journey in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, will soon make her pan-India debut with Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', which also stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. The film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

