Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Times when actress' pictures with her 'pawed' friends won Internet

Ananya Panday has become one of the popular faces of B-town. The actress who started her Bollywood journey in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, enjoys quite a fan following on social media. From sharing pictures from photoshoots to posting sizzling selfies, the actress makes sure to keep her social media timelines peppy and cheerful. Making a big contribution to this is her pawed-friend. On Ananya Panday's birthday, take a look at some adorable pictures of the actress with her adorable pooch:

Get someone who looks at you the way Astro looks at Ananya. The actress wore a simple white top and a watch as she smiled happily with her friend. Astro meanwhile looked at Ananya as if he had his whole world in front of his eyes. Doesn't make you go 'Aw'?

Holding your loved one close to your heart is always special! Ananya Panday also holds someone special close to her heart as she donned a black one-piece and went for an open hair while holding her friend and being all teary-eyed with joy. The puppy too felt loved as it felt all comfy and homely in the actress's hands.

The more the merrier! Ananya Panday posing with not one but two Pawed friends surely makes it even better. The actress shared a series of pictures with her 'boys' and Astro just could not help himself but smile while looking at her and this reminds us of our friends be it furred ones or not.

Sharing a secret? Astro surely loves talking to Ananya as he gets close and personal with Ananya in this click. The two of them share a bond so nice that they could do just with each others company. Ananya even danced for Astro as he shied away and walked away but not before Ananya cutely went and hugged him.

Christmas without family is incomplete! They say that family makes festivals better and that applies to Astro as well. The doggo made it to Ananya's naughty list and was even present by her side when the actress decided to decorate the house for Christmas. Now, this is what we call friendship and we cannot unsee this lovely companionship.