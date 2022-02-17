Is Rashmika Mandanna planning wedding soon? Actress spills beans about love and relationship

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RASHMIKA MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen on the big screen essaying the role of Srivalli in the multi-lingual superhit, "Pushpa: The Rise" is one of the most talked about faces at the moment. The actress is not only basking in the success of Pushpa but is also looking forward to films like 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' in addition to some Bollywood titles too. While her professional front looks promising and thriving, what's happening in her personal life?

During a recent interview with indiatoday.in, Rashmika opened up about love, relationship and marriage. “For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one,” the 25-year-old told the website.

When asked if a marriage is on the cards, she said, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, it should be someone who makes you comfortable.”

Meanwhile, with 'Pushpa' enjoying unprecedented success in all the five languages it was released in, Rashmika has earned the sobriquet of 'National Crush'.

Her song, 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa' has become a global rage, leaving the audiences eager to savour her Bollywood releases.

The pan-Indian actress will now be debuting in Bollywood with 2 big-ticket films - 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Good Bye' with Amitabh Bachchan. Her two major Bollywood projects are slated for release this year.