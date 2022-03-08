International Women's Day 2022: Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle share family pics on the occasion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISAKAIF Katrina Kaif shared pics of her family on Women's Day

Marking International Women's Day, Bollywood's celebrity sisters Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif shared pictures with their sisters on social media. Katrina has six sisters in total, including Isabelle, and one brother. The unseen glimpses of the Kaif family are getting loads of love on social media. Fans are also liking how they spread the message of empowering females on Women's Day.

Katrina shared an image of her sisters in which their backs are towards the camera. She wrote in the caption, "a lot of WOMEN in one family (sic)."

Isabelle wrote in the caption to her post, "To all the women who make the good times great and the hard times bearable happy happy women’s day (sic)."

Earlier, when Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, she had shared some family pics in which her sisters were seen making merry and participating in festivities. The actress penned down an emotional caption for her post: "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded. May it always stay that way."

It's true that sisters make the best friends. If they're older, they guide you and act as pseudo-parents and if they're younger, they make for the best cheerleaders. Kaif and her six sisters looked absolutely stunning in their Indian ensembles. While the gorgeous bride picked a red and gold Sabyasachi lehenga for her big day, the bridesmaids opted for different shades of pink.

On the work front, Katrina's Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be released sometime this year. She is also working alongside Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

In a video announcement, she has revealed that Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi will hit the screens on Eid next year.