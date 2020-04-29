Wednesday, April 29, 2020
     
International Dance Day 2020: Lagaan fame Gracy Singh shares most enchanting experience

Lagaan actress Gracy Singh has been practicing dance through video calls with her choreographer amid COVID-19 lockdown. On International Dance Day 2020, she reveals dancing on the beach was a magical experience for her.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: April 29, 2020 7:44 IST
On the occasion of International Dance Day on Wednesday, actress Gracy Singh who rose to fame with films like Lagaan, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S reminisced the time when she hit the beach for dance. The trained Bharatnatyam dancer has been a performer since childhood and enjoys dance as an art form the most. This International Dance Day, the actress reminisced her beach practice session.

She said: "Some memories of life touch us like waves. Dancing on the beach was one of the most enchanting and magical experiences for me. I was quite delighted to having mastered the art of balancing different postures. The rhythm of the ocean waves became the music and the soft sand felt like a cushion to my feet. It is then when I realised that dancing in a natural set-up is so pure and serene."

Eyes are the windows of the soul.. . Make a conscious effort to improve your eye health.. Eye exercises can help improve your concentration, relieve you from an eye strain, calm your mind, provide you comfort from dry eyes and lesser the chances of eye diseases.. Moving your eyes right and left while focusing on what you see will keep your eye muscles strong and active. . Follow your breath while rotating your eyes. Sitting in a peaceful place, rotating youreyes while breathing in a rhythmic pattern will restore balance in your eye muscles. . #eye #art #eyecare #eyes #drishtibheda #beauty #love #artist #eyeshadow #beautiful #instagood #vision #eyebrows #eyehealth #photooftheday #face #excercise #smilemore #retina #bhfyp

आनृशंस्यमनुक्रोशः श्रुतं शीलं दमः शमः । राघवं शोभयन्त्येते षड्गुणाः पुरुषोत्तमम् . . Non violence, compassion, learning, truthful nature, self-control and tranquil – these six virtues adorn Rama, the best of men. . अहिंसा, दया, वेदशास्त्रों का ज्ञान, सुशीलता, आत्मसंयम और शान्त चित्त, ये छः गुण राघव (मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम) को शोभा देते हैं। . आपको और आपके परिवार को राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! 🏵 #happyramnavami #throwback #danceperformance #bharatnatyam #dance #arangetram

Sharing some benefits of the famous art form, Gracy said: "Indian classical dance is a very good fitness exercise by itself. The hand movements are nothing but a form of yoga mudras and I practice it regularly. Dance is a way of expression, but it also has healing properties. It calms you if you feel stressed. Also, this can be practiced even when you are home confined so please adhere to the lockdown norms."

These days, Gracy has been practicing dance through video calls with her chorographer and a lot of it is self-choreography too.

Before the lockdown, Gracy took out time from her shoot for &TV's "Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein" and scheduled weekly rehearsals with her troupe.

