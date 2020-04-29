International Dance Day 2020: Lagaan fame Gracy Singh shares most enchanting experience

On the occasion of International Dance Day on Wednesday, actress Gracy Singh who rose to fame with films like Lagaan, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S reminisced the time when she hit the beach for dance. The trained Bharatnatyam dancer has been a performer since childhood and enjoys dance as an art form the most. This International Dance Day, the actress reminisced her beach practice session.
She said: "Some memories of life touch us like waves. Dancing on the beach was one of the most enchanting and magical experiences for me. I was quite delighted to having mastered the art of balancing different postures. The rhythm of the ocean waves became the music and the soft sand felt like a cushion to my feet. It is then when I realised that dancing in a natural set-up is so pure and serene."
Sharing some benefits of the famous art form, Gracy said: "Indian classical dance is a very good fitness exercise by itself. The hand movements are nothing but a form of yoga mudras and I practice it regularly. Dance is a way of expression, but it also has healing properties. It calms you if you feel stressed. Also, this can be practiced even when you are home confined so please adhere to the lockdown norms."
These days, Gracy has been practicing dance through video calls with her chorographer and a lot of it is self-choreography too.
Before the lockdown, Gracy took out time from her shoot for &TV's "Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein" and scheduled weekly rehearsals with her troupe.
