Inside Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's private wedding | Check unseen photos

Image Source : TWITTER/YAMIGAUTAM Inside Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's private wedding

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam left her fans surprised as she announced her wedding to Uri director Aditya Dhar on Friday. The duo had worked together in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, also starring Vicky Kaushal. Taking to Instagram, Yami posted a picture from her intimate wedding and informed that the ceremony was attended by the couple's immediate family. "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," the newly married couple wrote in a joint statement.

In the picture, Yami Gautam is seen wearing a red coloured saree. On the other hand, Aditya chose to wear a white sherwani.

Soon after Yami and Aditya announced their wedding, unseen pictures from their private ceremony went viral on the internet. In a picture, Yami is seen sitting on the floor while a relative makes her wear 'payal.' Aditya can be seen standing behind his lady love. Other pictures show the couple taking their vows. Have a look-

Yami and Aditya kept their relationship a secret until now. Members from the film industry and fans showered the newlyweds with their blessings. Uri actor Vicky Kaushal shared their wedding picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, "My heart is full of happiness! Congratulations you twi. I love you guys!!!" "Congratulations Yami and Aditya. Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead," actor Dia Mirza commented. "Congratulations," actor Kartik Aaryan wrote, adding a heart emoji. "Sending you all the positivity," actor Varun Dhawan posted.

Yami made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Vicky Donor', and since then has featured in several movies, including 'Kaabil', 'Sanam Re', 'Bala' and 'Ginny weds Sunny'. Speaking of Aditya, apart from 'Uri', he has also worked on films like 'Kabul Express', 'Tezz' and 'Aakrosh'.

On the other hand, Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. He won the 66th National Film Awards in 2019 for directing the film.