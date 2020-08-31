Inside Malaika Arora's Onam 2020 celebrations with sister Amrita Arora and family (PICS)

Malaika Arora on Sunday celebrated the pious festival of Onam with her family. The actress visited her parents along with son Arhaan and sister Amrita's family where they were treated with an elaborate lunch. Sharing pictures, Malaika wrote, "Our table is set....and finally after over 5 months we all are together at my parent's home on this very auspicious day of Onam. Thank you mom for this lovely spread. Onam Sadya." Amrita's husband Shakeel Ladak and their kids Azaan and Rayaan also joined the family for the special lunch.
The pictures show Malaika and Amrita posing with their mother Joyce Arora as they gear to eat the treats. Another pictures shows the whole family enjoying the delicacies.
Our table is set 🙏... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread 🤗🤗🤗 Onam Sadya..#avial #erissery #pulissery #kootucurry #olan #sambar #velarikkapachadi #muttaikosethoran #vazhakaimezhukkapurati #mattachoru #nei #sambaram #injipuli #narangaachar #pappadam #paladapayasam #adapradhaman
Onam - What a glorious day for the family to meet up at home, that too after nearly 5 months. How I have missed these family meals. Normally my home is full of people - my family and dear friends. Missing my dear friends today . . I am having the Onam Sadya at my home after 2 years. In the interim, my grand children have grown older and are now really gettin g to understand the meaning of the festival. Eating on a banana leaf was a novel experience for them. The young one had loads of questions on why they were going to eat this way. They were going goggle eyed, as the various dishes were served one by one on the leaf. . . My Onam Sadya: Upp / Inji Puli / Kannimanga Achar / Manga Achar / Vadukapuli Naranga Achar / Chamanthi / Moru Mulaku / Kaya Varathatu/ Sharkara Varatti / Pappadum / Nendran Pazham / Sambaram / Matta Choru / Sambar / Nei / Olan / Puliserry/ Avial / Matanga Eriserry / Velarrika Pachadi / Muttaikose Thoran / Vazhakai Mezhukkapuratti / Kootu Curry / Palada Payasam / Ada Pradhaman . . My prayers for all of you, and may you and your loved ones be safe and healthy . . #onam #onamsadya #kerala #keralacuisine #godsowncountry #festival #family #familymeals #joysofcooking #joycearora
Earlier, actress Malaika Arora doled out tips on how to deal with acne breakouts and shared it on social media for her fans and followers. Malaika took to her Instagram, and shared a video. In the clip, the actress can be seen talking about what she uses on her skin. She mixes cinnamon powder, honey and lime to keep acne at bay. She captioned the video: "Suffering from acne breakouts every now and then? Here's a simple diy to control those 'Bad timing' breakouts. I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a break out.
"Breakouts can happen due to various reasons like weather change, hormonal change or due to excessive use of products on skin. Here's introducing the terrific trio to help cope with your day to day breakouts."
Malaika then shared tips on how to put the paste on the face.
"Take some cinnamon powder, add a tablespoon of raw organic honey, squeeze some fresh lime juice to it and your face pack is ready. Apply it evenly on your face avoiding the mouth and eye area, keep it for 8-10 mins and rinse it off with cold water. You may feel a tingling sensation, that's fine,but if unbearable then rinse off.
"Please note that if your acne breakout is severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor regarding the same #OrganicFaceMask #AcneTreatment#MalaikasTrickOrTip," she added.
Malaika had earlier spoken about the benefits of aloe vera and shared that she uses it on herself as her skin is very sensitive.
