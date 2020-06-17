India-China faceoff: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan pay tribute to martyred jawans

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
     
Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to pay tribute and offer condolences to the families who lost the brave souls. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood and others expressed their grief and mourned the death of martyred jawans.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2020 6:35 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMARFANBASE

The year 2020 is turning out to be a bundle of painful news with each passing day. When the world was already facing crisis with escalating coronavirus pandemic, the faceoff between India and China has left many heartbroken. At least 20 Indian Army personnel have been killed in a brutal face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to pay tribute and offer condolences to the families who lost the brave souls. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood and others expressed their grief and mourned the death of martyred jawans.

 

Live updates :Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Indian soldiers martyred at Galwan Valley

  • Jun 17, 2020 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jun 17, 2020 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Varun Dhawan wrote, "Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers. #GalwanValley. Our defence stands it’s ground. We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our brave soldiers."

  • Jun 17, 2020 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, Sophie Chodry and others also paid tribute

  • Jun 17, 2020 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Vicky Kaushal saluted the brave souls who fought at the Galwan Valley and wrote, "I salute our bravehearts who fought courageously at the Galwan Valley and made the supreme sacrifice for the honour of our nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families. Jai Hind."

  • Jun 17, 2020 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jun 17, 2020 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Hrithik Roshan wrote, "It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace."

  • Jun 17, 2020 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Amitabh Bachchan expresses grief

    Sharing a blank photo, superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a couple of lines from the song 'Ae mere watan ke logo' and wrote, "they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND"

  • Jun 17, 2020 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Akshay Kumar pays tribute to brave Indian soldiers martyred during the face-off with China troops

    Akshay Kumar expressed his grief by sharing the photos of the brave Indian soldiers martyred during the face-off with China troops and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families."

