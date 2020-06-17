Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMARFANBASE India-China faceoff: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan pay tribute to martyred jawans

The year 2020 is turning out to be a bundle of painful news with each passing day. When the world was already facing crisis with escalating coronavirus pandemic, the faceoff between India and China has left many heartbroken. At least 20 Indian Army personnel have been killed in a brutal face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to pay tribute and offer condolences to the families who lost the brave souls. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood and others expressed their grief and mourned the death of martyred jawans.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage