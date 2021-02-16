India beats England: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor laud team for emphatic win

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor laud team India for emphatic win

As India defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, many prominent personalities took to their social media and lauded team India. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the Indian cricket team after its impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. It was a dominant display from start to finish by the home side, and local boy Ravichandran Ashwin remained central to it all in Chennai. The off-spinner took his 29th Test five-wicket haul in the first innings, then scored a century which steered the game away from England’s reach.

Now, Big B took to his Twitter handle and shared a tweet congratulating the team. He wrote, "T 3816 - Yeeeeeaaaaahhhh and YEEEEAAAAAHHHHH ! India Wins by 317 runs .. I mean 317 runs in a Test .. that is INCREDIBLE ! jdd'eN to phle hii ukhaadd' dii thiiN ; ab unheN ukhaadd' ke sukhaa bhii diyaa hai ! INDIA INDIA INDIA !!!"

Apart from him, actor Anil Kapoor also congratulated the team. He wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli & #TeamIndia!! Special mention @ashwinravi99 very well played!! #INDvENG@BCCI."

On a related note, Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged as Man of the Match as he took eight wickets along with his century in the second innings of the match.

India's victory in Chennai has lifted it to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but India cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship.

(With Inputs from ANI)