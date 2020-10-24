I wish I could reach out to everyone: Sonu Sood shares picture of 'Help Mails' he receives daily

Image Source : TWITTER/@SONUSOOD Sonu Sood shared photo of 'Help mails' he receive daily

Sharing a picture on his Instagram, bollywood actor Sonu Sood said that he receives hundreds of help mail and he wishes to reach out to everyone. He shared a picture of the written letters on his social media platforms, writing, that these are the ‘Help Mails’ he receives every day.

"“HELP” mails that I receive everyday. I wish I could reach out to everyone, which looks impossible. Will wait for the day when these letters will reduce in numbers and we will have more prosperity everywhere," he wrote alongside the picture.

Soon the post was flooded with hearts and love by actor's fan and followers.

"Love u sir, " a user wrote. While another said "U r gem sir."

Dropping hearts, a user commented "proud of u sir." and another said "What a great person you are sir."

"Your great bro really appreciated," said a fan.

In September, Sood was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his contribution in helping migrant labourers to get back to their hometown amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sonu Sood received a lot of praises for his humanitarian work and also earned the title of 'Messiah of Migrants' for helping thousands of migrant workers during the pandemic.

It was only yesterday, that a Durga puja committee in Kolkata has decided to install a life-size statue of the bollywood actor Sonu Sood in its pandal to honour his service to the labourers.

