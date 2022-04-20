Hrithik Roshan holidays with sons Hridaan and Hrehaan in LA | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan with sons Hridaan and Hrehaan

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan jet off to Los Angeles earlier this month to enjoy some family time with his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. While the actor has not shared anything on his social media, fans have shared a couple of photos from LA that are going viral on the internet. Earlier, the actor visited the University of Southern California (USC) with his sons. Now, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who is also in LA with his family, has shared another picture of them vacationing.

Taking to Instagram, Ritesh shared a picture of the two families posing together in front of a scenic view. He wrote, "Meet #thegangofla with @dollysidhwani #girlinthegang #morefunlessdrama."

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and superstar Hrithik Roshan have collaborated on many successful films together including Lakshya and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Their friendship has cemented over the years.

On the other hand, Preity Zinta had shared a heartfelt note for Hrithik Roshan when the two met on a long flight to LA. The Super 30 actor had helped Preity who was travelling with her two infants - Jai and Gia with her husband Gene Goodenough.

The actress revealed that Hrithik helped her with her kids on the flight. She said, "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the upcoming film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name that starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati. Hrithik also has a film with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline titled Fighter.