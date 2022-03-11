Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan shower appreciation on Saba Azad's new tomboy avatar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN, SABA AZAD Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad has been all over the internet ever since her appearance in the Roshan family's group photo. The young actor recently posted a screen test of hers on social media, which had reactions from Hrithik as well as his ex-wife, Sussane Khan. The 'Rocket Boys' actor took to her Instagram handle to post a screen test of hers, which had her sporting a boy-cut.

She took to the caption and wrote, "I love screen tests!! LOOOOVE!! Never understood why people don't like em - for me it's the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what's better than being able to inhabit a new character everyday and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head I fancy myself a chameleon fun fun fun!!"

Hrithik reacted to the picture and wrote, "Woah ... ha. I like". She replied "hehe I look like little boy," along with laughing emojis. On the other hand, Hrithik's ex-wife and interior designer, Sussanne Khan too showered her appreciation for Saba, which read, "Soooo radddddd lovvve this!!!" and added fiery emojis with it. Replying to her, Saba wrote, "thanks my sooz." Reportedly, Hrithik and Saba's love story began with social media.

On the professional front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Vikram Vedha'. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, with Radhika Apte in a crucial part. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well. Also, he has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

Talking about Saba, she was recently seen in SonyLiv's web series Rocket Boys, which starred Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh.

(With ANI inputs)