Himesh Reshammiya wasn't impressed with media questions related to Ranu Mondal

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal has recently been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. From her reaction to a fan’s request to for a selfie to her recent over the top makeup pictures, Ranu has been at the receiving end of flak. Himesh Reshammiya gave Ranu Mondal a break with a song in his film Happy Hardy and Heer and life changed for Ranu. However, it looks like things haven’t been going well between Ranu and Himesh. The music composer recently attended an event in Mumbai where he interacted with the media.

When the media asked questions related to Ranu Mondal, Himesh wasn’t impressed and he snapped saying that he is not a manager of Ranu Mondal and he only gave a singing break. Himesh further said he had also given breaks to singers like Palak Mucchal, Darshan Raval, and others. On being asked if he will give a chance to Ranu Mondal, Himesh said that he will talk to other music directors and producers to give Ranu, a chance because she has a really good voice. However, Himesh was seen avoiding questions of Ranu Mondal being subject to regular trolling.

Ranu shot to after her video singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma at the Ranaghat Railway went viral. Things changed overnight for Ranu and she bagged a singing contract with Himesh Reshammiya. Her song ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ in Himesh’s Happy Hardy and Heer was well received and it became viral in days of its release. Ranu recently has been seen attending various events and reality shows as a guest.

Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas, iconic movies that you should watch

Anushka Sharma feels ‘blessed’ to have Virat Kohli as husband, shares heartfelt post on wedding anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor recreates mom Sridevi’s yellow chiffon saree look from Chandni and we are floored!

Video of girl imitating Dayaben goes viral. Should Disha Vakani be worried?