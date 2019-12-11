Anushka Sharma feels ‘blessed’ to have Virat Kohli as husband, shares heartfelt post on wedding anniversary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma feels ‘blessed’ to have Virat Kohli as her husband

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Virushka as their fans love to call them, have completed two years of marital bliss. The couple tied the knot on 11th December 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy. The news of their wedding came as a surprise to their fans when the couple announced it with photos from the gorgeous wedding. Undoubtedly, Virushka became the talk of the town for months, courtesy their beautiful wedding outfits as well as their love for each other.

As the couple completed two years of marriage, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to pour her heart out for the love of her life Virat Kohli. She shared a photo from their wedding and wrote, “"To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that . It's a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it”

The couple first met on the sets of an ad shoot and hit it off really well. Recalling the first time he met Anushka, Virat said in an interview earlier, “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

Since Anushka is not just an actress but runs her own production house as well and Virat Kohli is mostly on tour, the couple try to steal away moments with each other at every chance they get. The actress was last seen in 2018 film Zero after which she devoted her time in making memories with Virta. Recently, the couple came back from their vacation in Bhutan and shared their special moments with the fans.

It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by ... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man' ... 💞 pic.twitter.com/bvZc2x62NM — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2018

