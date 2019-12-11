Karan Johar becomes Gauri Khan’s Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t look happy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar becomes Gauri Khan’s Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan know how to compliment each other at every occasion., However this time, the star wife joined hands with close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar as they attended a 90s Bollywood themed party. Bollywood celebrities graced director-producer Amrit Pal Singh Bindra’s birthday bash and looked amaasing as they recreated the iconic 90s looks. While Shweta Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra opted for Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the Jumma Chumma song in Hum, lovebirds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi turned Simran and Raj from DDLJ. On the other hand, Karan Johar got into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Gauri Khan became his Tina, played by rani Mukerji.

KJo shared a photo on his Instagram in which he can be seen recreating the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai poster with his Tina and Anjali. As Gauri Khan became Tina, Shah Rukh Khan’s BFF Kaajal Anand stepped into the shoes of Anjali. But here’s the twist. As these three posed for the KKHH cover, Shah Rukh Khan photobombed their photo and looked extremely cute.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2.0!

Karan wrote, “So BREAKING NEWS! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal’s 90’s BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me ofcourse had to be RAHUL !!! Don’t miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation! @kajol #rani”

Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is very close to Karan Johar’s heart as it is special for Shah Rukh Khan. Recently on October 16th, the film completed 21 years. The filmmaker got emotional and penned down a note saying, “Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music & the heart & soul of this film was all in the right place.. Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21yrs! #21YearsOfClassicKKHH”

Not just the cast and crew, the film hold a special place in the hearts of the viewers as well. Fans even demanded a sequel to the 1998 blockbuster with Gen-Y actors playing Rahul, Anjali and Tina. Reacting to the same, Karan revealed his dream cast for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 in an interview earlier and said, "On my wishlist would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt as Anjali. She has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part."

However, he also claimed that he is in no mood to make a sequel to the iconic film yet.

Check out more photos from the bash-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor recreates mother Sridevi's Chandni's look

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra as Big B from Hum; Manish Malhotra with Kiara Advani and Putlu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitana nd his wife

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manish Malhotra with Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi as Raj and Simran from DDLJ

Also read:

Janhvi Kapoor recreates mom Sridevi’s yellow chiffon saree look from Chandni and we are floored!

Deepika Padukone as Malti looks fearless in Chhapaak latest posters​

Mardaani 2 actress Rani Mukerji visits Police Control Room, says issue of cyber-crime is big treat to youth​

Deepika Padukone gets teary as she details her experience of working in 'Chhapaak'. Watch​

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha top the most tweeted-about handles of 2019 list

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page