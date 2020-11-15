Here’s how Bollywood couples Anushka- Virat, Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick celebrated Diwali| PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Bollywood couples Anushka-Virat, Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick celebrated Diwali

Diwali was celebrated across the nation yesterday but it had been a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, people celebrated Diwali with the utmost enthusiasm with their near and dear ones. Fans had been eagerly waiting to see how their favourite Bollywood actors would celebrate this year, and now, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, took to their social media and shared pictures from the celebrations.

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture together in which they can be seen all decked up to celebrate Diwali. Ranveer can be seen wearing an orange kurta, while Deepika looked beautiful in a n elegant red saree. The picture shows them in a candid moment, and the happy couple looked stunning as they posed with each other. In the caption, they wished their fans a very Happy Diwali. "Happy Diwali," wrote Deepika.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Diwali in London. Taking to their social media, they struck a romantic pose together while holding lit diyas in their hands. The picture showed Priyanka in a floral printed gold and orange saree. while Nick was seen wearing an all-black combination with a colourful floral embroidery jacket for the occasion. The actress, fishing the fans, friends and followers wrote "Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours," alongside the picture.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared the same picture and wished his fans, saying "Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all."

Another star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a unique COVID-19 Diwali this year. Zero actress took to her Instagram stories and gave fans a glimpse of the Diwali decoration at her and Virat Kohli’s place.

The first picture showed a beautiful rangoli made of flowers with diyas lit in between. Another picture shows sanitizers kept in between the flowers, and sharing the snap, Anushka wrote, “Hand sanitisers also part of decoration. The times we are living in.”

However, Virat posting a video, wished his fans 'Happy Diwali' and urged them not to burn crackers.