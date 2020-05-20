Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HAZEL KEECH Hazel Keech copies husband Yuvraj Singh's hairdo and we can't stop laughing

After Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, actress Hazel Keech took to her social media to share a husband appreciation post for cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The actress posted a photo in which she is seen coping Yuvraj's hairdo and looks as cute as a button. In a long post, Hazel mentions that her husband calls her 'chipku' because she doesn't want to be without him.

Hazel Keech wrote, "I love your hair so much i decide to get the same hairdo! Im so glad we got locked up together during this Covid time, i dont know what i would done without you. This time has been a testing for everyone, and you have not only managed to look after our family but you have also managed to look after those less fortunate than us. You have a gift to somehow find something to laugh about and make light of tough situations. You call me chipku but is cos i never wanna be without you! Thank you for so much Husband, i love you #husbandappreciationpost"

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech are relationship goals as they keep giving fans to love them with their mushy photos on Instagram. The duo tied the knot in November 2016 in a Sikh wedding ceremony in Chandigarh, They also had a Hindu wedding afterward.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor also sang praises of her husband Anand Ahuja for handling all her emotions during the lockdown. The duo has been staying in Delhi and spending quality time with each other. Sonam wrote, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don’t know what I’d do without you @anandahuja love you," along with a dashing picture of the two.

