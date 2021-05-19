Image Source : TWITTER/@BOLLYWOODCOOKI Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Netizens flood internet with heartwarming wishes

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. the actor has never played the quintessential 'Bollywood hero' but has carved a niche for himself. From playing small roles in films to stealing the limelight with meaty roles, the actor has had an inspirational journey to stardom/ Today, he is considered one of the top actors. On his 47th birthday, Nawazuddin's fans flooded social media with heartwarming wishes. From picture edits to recalling his most popular scenes and roles, netizens are celebrating the actor's birthday with full enthusiasm.

taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, "Happy birthday #NawazuddinSiddiqui indian cinema would never be the same without you. also meme world. looks aren't important talent is, he proved it." Another tweeted, "Happy Birthday to the "common man" of movie industry dominated by glamour. Watching him on the screen is a real treat to quench the cinephile inside us." "The most versatile actor," says another.

Check out fans' birthday wishes here-

Earlier this year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui released his debut music video 'Baarish Ki Jaaye.' The video featured Nawazuddin as a lover who gives his heart to a specially-abled girl portrayed by Sunanda Sharma.

Talking about the video, he said: "My experience was very different. I have never done it (music video) before and I never even paid attention. But they got two to three options, and we talked. I like the work of B. Praak and this one I liked in the first go. (Video director) Arvindr Khaira shot in Hyderabad. We shot it in two days. I have never danced and have this mental blockage about it. I was scared, too. But I rehearsed and it went off well."

Nawazuddin has multiple releases in the pipeline this year. He will be seen in Jogira Sa Ra Ra, No Land's Man and Sejal Shah's untitled next. He also has "Sangeen" and "Bole Chudiyan".