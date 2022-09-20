GodFather: Digital rights of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan starrer sold THIS whopping amount

Follow us on Image Source : CHIRANJEEVI GodFather

GodFather: The digital rights of director Mohan Raja's upcoming action entertainer, featuring Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been bought by an OTT platform for a fancy sum. After a mega-buster teaser, the film is set to hit the theatres on October 5. Following this, the film will move to Netflix for digital streaming. Fans are already excited about the film as this is the first time that Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan have collaborated for a project.

Considering the huge craze for the film, buyers are offering fancy amounts to acquire rights. Netflix has spent 57 crores on the digital rights of GodFather. This deal includes the Telugu and Hindi OTT rights of the movie.

In the film, Chiranjeevi plays the titular role, while Salman will be seen in a major role in the action extravaganza. Apart from them, GodFather also stars Nayanthara. Sharing her first look from the film earlier, the makers tweeted, "Introducing Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as 'Sathyapriya Jaidev' from the world of #GodFather. First Single update soon. GRAND RELEASE ON OCT 5." In the poster, the actress looked gorgeous wearing a traditional cotton linen checkered saree. She appeared to be a bit intense as she prepares to write a letter on the typewriter.

About Godfather

Helmed by Mohan Raja, it is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Lucifer', with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. The movie will see Chiranjeevi in an out-and-out action avatar. Although it is a remake, the producers have pledged to create a storyline that portrays Chiranjeevi in exactly the way his fans want him to be seen on the big screen. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film will feature the music of the celebrated composer Thaman. Satya Dev will feature in a role with negative shades. ALSO READ: GodFather on Netflix? Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's film may stream on this OTT platform

Chiranjeevi, who plays the titular role in the film, disappears for 20 years from public gaze and suddenly returns to gain huge popularity in the next six years in the film. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is essaying the role of his younger brother and is ready to offer his assistance anytime his elder brother wants.

There is also a song sequence featuring Salman and Chiranjeevi, which was shot recently on a set in Mumbai. Prabhudeva choreographed the special song sequence.

