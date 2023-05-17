General Hospital actress Haley Pullos arrested for car crash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HALEYPULLOS Haley Pullos's Instagram upload

Actress Haley Pullos found herself in deep trouble after she was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), following a devastating wrong-way driving freeway crash. She narrowly escaped the collision with another vehicle traveling at approximately 60 mph. According to a report in TMZ, the police report unveiled a harrowing sequence of events. Pullos allegedly veered off the course, soaring over the dividing barriers and ultimately colliding head-on with an oncoming card.

The driver of the vehicle she collided with is said to have suffered major injuries because of the crash. The front of both cars is completely obliterated, with debris from the crash strewn across the highway. Incredibly, Pullos managed to survive the crash. First responders arrived to find her vehicle, requiring the assistance of firefighters to extract her safely. Subsequently, she was promptly transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Images shared by Pasadena Fire Department show the horrific damage caused by the incident with both drivers lucky to have lived.

Unfortunately, the situation escalated upon Pullos’ arrival at the hospital. The actress became aggressive, engaging in violent behavior towards the hospital staff. Police officers observed indications of alcohol intoxication, slurred speech, and watery eyes. Furthermore, after thoroughly checking her car, cannabis-infused edibles and miniature bottles of tequila were found.

Pullos is widely recognized for her portrayal of Molly Lansing Davis in the medical drama House since 2009 and was even nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2015.

Last week, Pullos announced that she would not be appearing on the popular soap General Hospital after having to recover from a crash.

She had been side-lined from her work on the ABC soap and her role has been given to actress Holiday Mia Kriegel while she recovers.

In a statement, Pullos said, 'Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!'

