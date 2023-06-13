Fukrey 3: Pulkrit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha’s film to release on this date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The third installment of Fukrey will release on December 1, 2023.

Actors Richa Chadha, Pulkrit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi will reprise their roles for the third installment of Fukrey. The announcement was made by the film’s production house Excel Entertainment with a fun video, giving a recap of Fukrey and Fukrey's returns.

Fukrey 3 will be directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. The tagline of the film reads, “The Jugaadu boys are back”. Now, fans will finally be able to witness what happens next to the Fukrey boys this year on December 1.

The announcement of Fukrey 3’s release date comes on the eve of the 10th anniversary of Fukrey, which was released on June 14, 2013.

The film introduced a lineup of iconic characters like Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, Lali, and more, all of whom are set to reunite on screen for Fukrey 3. So, are you looking forward to this one?

Interestingly, the film was earlier scheduled to release in September. The date was later pushed to November, to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer actioner, Jawan.

Meanwhile, in videos and photos shared by paparazzi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vishakha Singh, and Richa Chadda were seen coming together to celebrate 10 years of Fukrey. They were seen wearing matching T-shirts featuring caricatures of their characters from the film and posing for the cameras.

Fukrey 3, however, will not star Ali Fazal as Zafar. The actor had earlier announced that his dates were classing with Mirzapur. In a statement, Ali said, “Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi (Sorry guys, not this time).” He explained that “Zafar ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya banna padta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi (Sometimes Zafar must play Guddu bhaiya and sometimes, both universes overlap).” Guddu is the name of Ali’s character in Mirzapur. Both Fukrey and Mirzapur are produced by Excel Entertainment

