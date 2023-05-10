Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Dr Romantic 3 actor Moon Sang Hoon to tie the knot | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: MOONBDNS Moon Sang Ho is all set to tie the knot later this month

Actor and comedian Moon Sang Hoon who has made memorable appearances in hit dramas including Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Dr Romantic 3 announced on Instagram that he will be tying the knot later this month. He also used the opportunity to introduce his fiancé and assured his fans and viewers that he will continue to work hard and do his best.

He wrote, “Hello. This is Sang Hoon. Today is my 33rd birthday. I’m even happier to be able to share this news on such a happy day.

I’m getting married. We plan to hold a small wedding with our families at the end of May. We made up our minds not because we were certain, but because I started thinking more and more that even if this isn’t the right answer, I’d still like to get married. The person I’m marrying is an ordinary person who like me and all the people reading this, works hard to survive each and every day. I think there’s no better person I could ask for in embarking on a journey together toward a better life.

Nothing will change about [sketch comedy group] BDNS’s Moon Sang Hoon. I will continue to unchangingly work hard, ceaselessly take on a new challenge, and fail every time. But at least this time, in style. I’m always grateful [to all of you] and let’s all love one another."

He is remembered for his role as Kim Jung Hoon in Extraordinary Attorney Woo and his character has an autism spectrum disorder and is a Pengsu lover. His short yet impactful appearance in the drama stole the heart of the viewers.

When he is not acting in dramas, Moon Sang Hoon is busy fulfilling his job as a content creator. In fact, he already has 1.16 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

