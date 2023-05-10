Wednesday, May 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Dr Romantic 3 actor Moon Sang Hoon to tie the knot | DETAILS

Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Dr Romantic 3 actor Moon Sang Hoon to tie the knot | DETAILS

Kdrama actor and comedian Moon Sang Hoon, who has acted in Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Dr Romantic 3, is all set to tie the knot in the last week of May. Know more details here.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2023 19:29 IST
Moon Sang Ho is all set to tie the knot later this month
Image Source : INSTAGRAM: MOONBDNS Moon Sang Ho is all set to tie the knot later this month

Actor and comedian Moon Sang Hoon who has made memorable appearances in hit dramas including Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Dr Romantic 3 announced on Instagram that he will be tying the knot later this month. He also used the opportunity to introduce his fiancé and assured his fans and viewers that he will continue to work hard and do his best.

He wrote, “Hello. This is Sang Hoon. Today is my 33rd birthday. I’m even happier to be able to share this news on such a happy day.

I’m getting married. We plan to hold a small wedding with our families at the end of May. We made up our minds not because we were certain, but because I started thinking more and more that even if this isn’t the right answer, I’d still like to get married. The person I’m marrying is an ordinary person who like me and all the people reading this, works hard to survive each and every day. I think there’s no better person I could ask for in embarking on a journey together toward a better life.

Nothing will change about [sketch comedy group] BDNS’s Moon Sang Hoon. I will continue to unchangingly work hard, ceaselessly take on a new challenge, and fail every time. But at least this time, in style. I’m always grateful [to all of you] and let’s all love one another."

He is remembered for his role as Kim Jung Hoon in Extraordinary Attorney Woo and his character has an autism spectrum disorder and is a Pengsu lover. His short yet impactful appearance in the drama stole the heart of the viewers.

When he is not acting in dramas, Moon Sang Hoon is busy fulfilling his job as a content creator. In fact, he already has 1.16 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. 

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News