DYK Satish Kaushik offered to marry Neena Gupta when she was pregnant with Masaba?

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has launched Neena Gupta’s memoir, titled Sach Kahun Toh. The autobiography is an honest tell-all tale about Neena's life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. During an Instagram video chat with Kareena, Neena said she has been writing the autobiography for 20 years and would often wonder if people were even interested in reading about her. Now, she revealed in her autobiography that actor friend and filmmaker Satish Kaushik offered to marry her.

For those unversed, Neena was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s and had to face insensitive intrusion from media and public for her decision to raise her daughter, Masaba Gupta, as a single mother. However, before Masaba was born, Satish Kaushik offered to marry Neena.

According to her, Satish had told her if her child is born with a dark skin, she can just say that it is his child and they will get married. "Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing," Satish told Neena.

In the interaction with Kareena, Neena discussed 'loneliness', and how forthright she had been about things she talked about in her autobiography. Talking to her Instagram handle, she said that besides a few 'small affairs', she didn't really have a companion after moving to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta has resumed shooting. Recently, she took to Instagram and posted a short video of her going towards her vanity van. "Back to shoot," she captioned the post. Neena looks extremely happy about starting shooting after a long time.

