Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLERKHANNA Do you know how Twinkle Khanna named herself Mrs Funnybones?

Actress and author Twinkle Khanna has been making her viewers laugh with her witty statements and sarcasm through her tweets and blog posts. The actress uses the pen name Mrs Funnybones for her write-ups. Just like every other thing in her life, Khanna has an interesting story about how she named herself Mrs Funnybones. In 2018, she retweeted a throwback picture of attending a party as a kid with a broken arm.

The adorable picture had Twinkle Khanna with Hrithik Roshan, his sister Sunaina Roshan, Rinke Khanna, Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor as kids. Interestingly, the diva revealed that when she had to name herself, she thought of Mrs Funnybones because she had literally broken many bones.

She tweeted, "The girl with the broken arm is me- every year I would invariably be in a cast-many fractured bones-took that unpleasant factor and flipped it into a moniker that now makes me smile-Mrs Funnybones :)"

Meanwhile, Twinkle was enjoying a family vacation last week. Actor Akshay Kumar had shared a refreshing picture with wife Twinkle Khanna in which the couple was seen enjoying time off work. "Happy place -- Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude."#BeachTime," Akshay wrote with the photo.

They celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary recently on January 17, and Akshay had written a beautiful message for Twinkle on the occasion.

"The surest I've ever been of a partnership... twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn't have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near. Happy anniversary Tina," he had written.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has begun shooting for his next film titled Ram Setu.