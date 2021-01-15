Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi pens awwdorable note for husband Vivek Dahiya on their engagement anniversary

Television stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their engagement anniversary. Divyanka posted a picture along with her husband Vivek on Instagram on Friday to mark the occasion. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka got married to Vivek on July 8, 2016. The actress penned an awwdorable note for her husband and their togetherness.

"Life surprises us...but at times we must take a leap of faith and surprise the life! Look Viv, where we are today...In our own little Wonderland...thanks to that decision! Cheers to our#EngagementAnniversary @vivekdahiya," she captioned the image.

"Cheers to those who are planning to change their life in a jiffy...in any way! Life is a gamble, if your gut feeling allows you, take a deep breath and take the plunge," she added.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi had been the winner of Nach Baliye season 8.

On the work front, Divyanka currently hosts "Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime", a special series that presents a dramatised account of crimes such as rape, molestation, murder, and child abuse, in an effort to act as an eye-opener. The show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

Talking about the show, she said "Why are women, being the victims, subjected to shame and ostracised? Personally speaking, a woman doesn't want this to happen to her or isn't ‘asking for it'. There is a huge gap in the mindset and perception that needs to be bridged and it's the need of the hour."

She has also made a mark on the web show "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala".