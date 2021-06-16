Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DILIP KUMAR Dilip Kumar shares awe-inspiring scene from his 1959 film Paigham, fans say film is relevant even today| Watch

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar who often takes us back into his era of cinema by sharing pictures, clips and behind the scene snippets from his films on Wednesday took to his Twitter and shared an iconic scene from his film Paigham, which released in 1959. Within a few hours after it was shared, the throwback video went viral and fans hailed praises for the legendry actors. They also remarked that the film still holds relevance in today's time.

Director Vivek Agnihotri retweeted Dilip Kumar’s tweet and wrote, “This has inspired many great writers to write blockbusters and actors to become superstars.” “The greatest ever actor in India. Possibly in the whole world. What a scene this is, Yusuf Sahab,” @siddharthagigoo mentioned on Twitter.

In the clip, Dilip Kumar’s character Ratan Lal and Motilal’s character Seth Sevakram are having a conversation in which the veteran actor is fighting for the rights of factory workers.

The video begins with Motilal’s character asking if he is Mahatma Gandhi, to which Dilip Kumar’s character replies that he is lucky enough to be born in the land where the Mahatma walked. “I am making a small effort to walk on his path,” Dilip Kumar is heard saying. As the conversation continues, we see Ratan Lal (Kumar) talking about how money and power has made Seth Sevakram (Motilal) blind towards the injustice that is doing to his labourers.

Many fans and followers hailed the actor and lauded his performance. “No overacting , Real Class Of Acting by the legend himself,” a fan wrote. “Yusuf Sahab at his best,” mentioned another Twitter user.

Paigham was directed by SS Vasan. It also starred Vyjayanthimala, Raaj Kumar, Saroja Devi and Johnny Walker. This was the first time Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar shared screen space together. The duo later appeared in the 1991 release Saudagar.

Dilip Kumar was rushed to the non-COVID-19 facility of a Mumbai hospital on June 6, after he complained of breathing issues. Post-check-up, he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. The actor was later discharged. “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God’s infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar,” an update on the veteran actor’s health read.

Dilip Kumar, who made his acting debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has given several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur' and 'Ram Aur Shyam'. He was last seen in the 1998 film 'Qila'.