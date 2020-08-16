Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra shares beautiful view of his garden

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol, ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been treating fans with pictures from his garden and farm. After sharing videos of his home-grown vegetables, the 'Sholay' actor has now shared pictures of his beautiful lush green garden. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he shared a video capturing the colourful flowers amid the greenery of the well-maintained garden with the melodious chirping of a bird. Captioning the gorgeous view of his beautiful garden full of thriving flowers he wrote, "Good morning friends, just feel I am right with you. Replying your messages......and requesting you Folded hands....for peace and harmony ....to see INDIA our Motherland....world's most loving country .... love Red heart you all Jeete raho Waving hand"

Not only this, he yet again shared a glimpse of the vegetables that were grown at his farm including corn, pumpkins, brinjals etc and wrote, 'yatendra ..... rooh khil uthti... ye sab dekh kar ... mera bachpan yaad dila diya mujhe." Have a look:

Good morning 🌞 friends, just feel I am right with you....replying your messages......and requesting you 🙏....for peace and harmony ....to see INDIA 🇮🇳 our Motherland....world,s 🌍 most loving country .... love ❤️ you all Jeete raho 👋 pic.twitter.com/yaoLgMKegh — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 16, 2020

pic.twitter.com/WhCAXgvTBW yatendra ..... rooh khil uthti 🌹... ye sab dekh kar ... mera bachpan yaad dila diya mujhe 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 16, 2020

The blockbuster Sholay turned 45 on August 15. "Sholay" starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan among others. The film is remembered for Amjad Khan's iconic performance as the film's arch villain, dacoit Gabbar Singh.

Taking to Twitter, he recalled fond memories and wrote alongside a video, "A masterpiece ... close to every heart."

A masterpiece ... close to every heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s5z6UVzfDW — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 16, 2020

The 84-year-old actor moved to his farmhouse before the lockdown was imposed. Of late, Deol Senior has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles. Earlier, Dharmendra posted a video with a mesmerising view of the rising sun and wished his fans and friends good morning.

-With ANI inputs

