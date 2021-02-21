Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut wraps Bhopal schedule, hints at new venture

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who was shooting for her spy thriller film Dhaakad in Bhopal announced the wrap-up of the shooting schedule. On Sunday, Kangana took to Twitter to share the news of the schedule wrap of her film and also hinted at a "new venture".

The actress wrote: "Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up."

The actress has been continuously treating fans with BTS pictures and videos from her upcoming film. Kangana shared a picture from the sets of Dhaakad, where she is seen all bruised and in blood. Kangana recently tweeted a still from Dhaakad that captures her in an action-packed avatar.

"You may think it's strange to find solace in conflict, you may think it's not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords, for you BATTLEFIELD might just be an ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs," she captioned the image.

Dhaakad is billed as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from Dhaakad, the actress will also feature in forthcoming films Thalaivi and Tejas. In 'Thalaivi', she will essay late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Last week, Kangana announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film which is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama about the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.

- with IANS inputs