Deepika Padukone shares 'BTS of BTS' video with Vijay's Vaathi Coming in background; WATCH

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone never fails to entertain her fans and followers on social media. From sharing fun videos to aesthetic pictures the actress knows it all. On Sunday, once again the actress treated her fans with a video of her walking down the roads in Mumbai, with Vijay's Vaathi Coming song in the background.

The video was a montage of Deepika walking in style from different locations. She captioned the reel, "BTS of BTS!"

Deepika's incorporation of Vijay's song in her latest post has left the fans of both the stars excited. They bombarded the comments section and dropped their love. One of the excited fans commented, "Possible Collab for Vijay and Deepika?". Another fan wrote, "Love the background music." "Wowda Vaathi Coming", another said.

The background score is a massive hit from Vijay's film Major. The song was released in January this year. Deepika is not the first star who can be seen enjoying this music. Earlier, Bollywood couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, along with their friends also danced to the song and shared their video on social media.

Watch the song here:

Recently, Deepika announced her departure from the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image. The actress issued a statement on her social media handle and informed her fans that she is no longer going to continue as the Chairperson of MAMI.

On the professional front, Deepika currently has multiple projects in the pipeline. She has recently announced her new film with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. It was earlier slated to co-star with the late Rishi Kapoor. Big B and Deepika have shared screen space in the films "Piku" and "Aarakshan" earlier.

Sharing the poster on social media, Big B tweeted: "T 3864 - One more time .. Indian Adaptation of #TheIntern. Looking forward to working with @iAmitRSharma @deepikapadukone."

Apart from this, her film '83', directed by Kabir Khan and co-starring husband Ranveer Singh, is up for release soon. Also, Deepika has 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan' in her kitty.

