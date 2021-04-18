Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput joins Youtuber Kusha Kapila in battle of moms vs millennials | WATCH

Mira Rajput never fails to surprise her fans and followers with some interesting and witty content on social media. Shahid Kapoor's darling wife on Sunday took to her Instagram and shared a reel in collaboration with YouTuber star Kusha Kapila. In the video clip, Kusha can be seen in a mother's avatar where she is asking millennials children why they don't help their mothers at home.

Kusha asks many questions to which Mira has epic replies as a millennial kid. Kusha asks why the daughter spends hours inside the bathroom, Mira shows herself plucking her eyebrows. Kusha's questioning continues she asks that children today project to be activists on social media but do not help their mothers. When Kusha asks why the daughter never talks to their relatives on the phone while continues to chat till morning, Mira simply hides her face under a cap. And when Kusha's complaints get too much gets too much, Mira put on her earphones and ignore Kusha entirely.

Sharing the reel on her Instagram, Kusha wrote, "Quara-Cray. I tried "communication" this time. LOL, like THAT will help. @kushakapila. #psychmom."

Mira also shared the video in her Instagram stories and wrote, "Mommy you don't get it.."

This is not the first time. Mira often shares some hilarious captions and pictures on her social media. She carries out fun interactive sessions with her fans and followers too.

ALSO READ: Food or Shahid Kapoor? Mira Rajput has set her priorities straight. What about you?

Earlier the actress shared pictures with her husband Shahid Kapoor where she wrote, "Wear a mask #coronapatrol ACP Shadyuman."

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput channels Supriya Pathak aka Hansa's popular dialogue from Khichdi as she comments on Covid19

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They are parents to 4-year-old baby girl Misha and 2-year-old baby boy Zain.

On the professional front, Shahid has started shooting for Raj and DK's action thriller web series, which marks his debut in the web world.

The actor also has the much-awaited film "Jersey" lined up. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in November. The date has also been confirmed for the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithiviraj", thereby setting up one of the big clashes at the box office this year.