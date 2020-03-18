Deepika Padukone is indulging in 'self love' amidst COVID-19 outbreak

After cleaning up her wardrobe, it's time for some "self-love" for actress Deepika Padukone in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deepika on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she uploaded another photograph of her "productivity" in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. She posted a photograph in which she was seen posing with a face roller.
"Season 1: Episode 2, Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare," she captioned the image.
Previously, she shared a photo and wrote, "Season 1;Episode 1 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe."
On the film front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83". She will be seen sharing screen space with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.
To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83 @kabirkhankk @ranveersingh @_kaproductions @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @83thefilm
"'83", narrates the story of India's first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983. Ranveer plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays Kapil's wife Romi.
