Deepika Padukone shares fans' handwritten letters, Priyanka Chopra kills with sun kissed selfie

With the COVID-19 lockdown shutting everyone in their homes, Bollywood denizens are constantly looking for new ways to stay occupied. Many have indulged themselves in cooking and painting, others are utilizing this time to connect to their fans and acknowledge their love. There is no denying that B-Town celebrities enjoy a huge fanbase all around the world and they keep receiving gifts and messages from them.

On Thursday, Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone dedicated to make time for her fans' love and took out their letter sent to her on mail. The actress shared pictures of the handwritten letters in which a fan had talked about how Deepika made a fan "fall in love for Bollywood." In another letter, a fan has lauded the actress about how she has been actively working towards de-stigmatising mental illness in India. Check out-

On the other hand, global icon Priyanka Chopra left her fans mesmerized after she shared a beautiful sun-kissed selfie on Instagram. The looked gorgeous in the pictures as she encouraged fans to be positive and gave them hope that this all will end soon. She wrote, "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world"

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a throwback picture from his childhood with his cousins. The actor asked his cousins Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah to recreate the pictures after the coronavirus pandemic is over. He wrote, "When all this is over I suggest we recreate this image all over again... What say guys ???"

Akshay Marwah was quick to respond to the post and commented, "Let’s do this.. I have my red pants ready and hair will be grown till lockdown is over " Sonam Kapoor also wrote, "So cute ya na."

