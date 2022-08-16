Dad-to-be Karan Singh Grover is all smiles as he steps out after announcing wife Bipasha's pregnancy | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Karan Singh Grover

Dad-to-be Karan Singh Grover was snapped in Mumbai hours after he and his wife Bipasha Basu shared the good news with their fans and well-wishers on social media platforms. The couple who had been married for six years are expecting their first child together. Karan posed for the paparazzi and looked too handsome. He also responded to the photographers when they wished him. Karan looked dashing in a blue-coloured denim shirt teamed with shorts and a matching cap. He was seen holding a few packages in his hands.

Take a look at the video below:

For the unversed. rumours were rife that Bipasha was pregnant with her first child. Meanwhile, on Tuesday the couple officially announced the arrival of their child. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

For the special photoshoot, the parents-to-be chose to twin in white shirts. Bipasha also thanked everyone for showering the couple with "unconditional love" over the years. "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby.Durga Durga," she added.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Also read: Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanishka Soni marries herself, shares pics flaunting sindoor and mangalsutra

Latest Entertainment News