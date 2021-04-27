Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AKSHAY KUMAR COVID-19: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators

Amid the devastating second wave of deadly COVID-19 gripping the country and surge in coronavirus cases many celebrities are coming forward to help the people suffering. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have donated hundred oxygen concentrators to an organization. Twinkle took to her social media to share the news. She wrote, “Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit (sic)."

Twinkle Khanna also urged her fans and followers to contribute in whatever they can to help fight the second wave of the coronavirus. She further wrote, “I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had donated a sum of ₹ 1 crore to cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Delhi-based foundation for the COVID victims. The same was announced by former cricketer-turned-politician who took to Twitter and wrote, "Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot Akshay Kumar for committing ₹ 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless." Responding to the same, the actor wrote, "These are really tough times, Gautam Gambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe."

Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that his foundation would distribute anti-viral drug Fabiflu and oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients across the national capital which is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections that has pushed its medical infrastructure to the limits. The medicines and cylinders were earlier being distributed to COVID-19 patients in his East Delhi constituency only. A doctor's prescription and Aadhar card would be required for getting the medicines and oxygen cylinders to be given from Gambhir's offices in Pusa road and Jagriti Enclave.

On the work front, Akshay was recently shooting for Ram Setu in Madh Island when 45 crew members from his team tested positive.