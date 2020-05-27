Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
Chef Vikas Khanna joins Sonu Sood in helping migrants by making sure they are well fed

Vikas Khanna took to Twitter and wrote, "As my brother @SonuSood is getting hundreds of people home, we are making sure that they are well fed. #FeedIndia Thank you @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 and The Heroes of National Disaster Response Force for helping us feed 7 millions+ meals all over India".

New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2020 23:34 IST
With the ongoing lockdown, while several of us are left bickering about staying at home, there are many who can’t even manage to get their basic needs. While the lockdown is not same for everyone, our celebrities are trying their best to help the ones in need. While stars like Salman Khan are helping the needy ones with essentials, Sonu Sood even organized a bus for workers to help them go back to their native place. Now, chef Vikas Khaan has joined hands in helping the migrants by making sure they are well fed.

Vikas Khanna took to Twitter and wrote, "As my brother @SonuSood is getting hundreds of people home, we are making sure that they are well fed. #FeedIndia  Thank you @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 and The Heroes of National Disaster Response Force for helping us feed 7 millions+ meals all over India".

 

Vikas Khanna's initiative has been appreciated by the netizens.

Earlier, Chef Vikas Khanna organised the 'world's largest Eid feast' in Mumbai. He fed lakh people in the city worst-affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

 

