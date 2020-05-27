Image Source : VIKASKHANNAGROUP/INSTAGRAM Chef Vikas Khanna joins Sonu Sood in helping migrants by making sure they are well fed

With the ongoing lockdown, while several of us are left bickering about staying at home, there are many who can’t even manage to get their basic needs. While the lockdown is not same for everyone, our celebrities are trying their best to help the ones in need. While stars like Salman Khan are helping the needy ones with essentials, Sonu Sood even organized a bus for workers to help them go back to their native place. Now, chef Vikas Khaan has joined hands in helping the migrants by making sure they are well fed.

Vikas Khanna took to Twitter and wrote, "As my brother @SonuSood is getting hundreds of people home, we are making sure that they are well fed. #FeedIndia Thank you @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 and The Heroes of National Disaster Response Force for helping us feed 7 millions+ meals all over India".

As my brother @SonuSood is getting hundreds of people home, we are making sure that they are well fed. #FeedIndia

Thank you @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 and The Heroes of National Disaster Response Force for helping us feed 7 millions+ meals all over India. pic.twitter.com/y38kPRjWpL — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 27, 2020

Vikas Khanna's initiative has been appreciated by the netizens.

You both ans many more like you doing Excellent job, Salutes to you soldiers. — CA Sumit Gupta (@007sg) May 27, 2020

As much praise for both of you real life heroes will be insignificant. This is my request to God to give both of you very much success in life.@TheVikasKhanna & @SonuSood Thank you so much to both of you 🙏🙏❤️❤️ — @मुस्कान_शर्मा🚩 (@muskans21956536) May 27, 2020

Earlier, Chef Vikas Khanna organised the 'world's largest Eid feast' in Mumbai. He fed lakh people in the city worst-affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage