Challengers trailer out: Zendaya as a tennis prodigy mixed up in rivalry & love triangle

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zendaya caught in a love triangle in The Challengers

Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor are stuck in a love triangle in the upcoming movie titled Challengers. The trailer shows a glimpse of the intense love triangle that the film is centered around. Zendaya plays the role of Tashl, who is an emerging tennis player. Art Donaldson and Patrick are friends who end up falling for Tashl at the same time. Patrick dates Tashl, knowing that Art is also in love with her at the same time. Tashl sustains an injury that gets in the way of her Tennis career.

Challengers feature a star-studded cast including Zendaya, who plays the role of a young and emerging tennis player. Tashl’s husband Art is played by Mike Falst, who is best known for his work as Riff in West Side Story. Josh O’Connor plays Tashl’s ex-lover Patrick. Josh is an Emmy winner and is also well-known for playing young King Charles on The Crown.

Challengers are basically the story of Tashl Duncan, a professional tennis player who is forced to become a coach due to her injury. Tashl’s husband, Art is on a losing streak which she wants to help him break. She signs him up for the Challengers Tennis tournament, where she decides to coach him back. The story takes a turn when Art goes up against Patrick, who is his ex-best friend and his wife’s former lover.

Overall, the Challengers trailer has received some of the best reactions from the viewers. Fans are also happy that for the first time, Zendaya appears to be playing the role in which she can look beautiful. One user wrote, “Finally a project where Zendaya gets to look like the beautiful woman she is and doesn't wear baggy jeans.

Challengers will premiere in theatres on September 15, this year, despite being scheduled for August initially. The movie will be released in theatres worldwide, with France being an exception.

Latest Entertainment News