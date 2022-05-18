Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICEOFMRANURAGTHAKUR Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur walks the red carpet with AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Prasoon Joshi & other celebs

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur made a pitch for India to become a "content hub of the world" and the preferred "post-production hub" for global filmmakers as he led a star-studded delegation to the Marche du Films at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where India is the 'First Country of Honour'. He walked the Cannes red carpet with celebrities from the world of Indian cinema. They included acclaimed actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan, music maestro A.R. Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and noted lyricist and Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi. Appropriately, the minister described it as "a historic moment" for India.

Sharing pictures from the red carpet, the Twitter handle of the Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur tweeted, "Indian stars shine the brightest at the #RedCarpet on #Cannes2022 opening night, as the largest-ever Indian delegation climbed up the iconic stairs of Palais des Festivals. India is geared up for the inaugural of India Pavilion at 75th #CannesFilmFestival today. #IndiaAtCannes."

Have a look:

In the morning Thakur held meetings with Shivani Pandya, CEO, Red Sea Film Festival, Saudi Arabia to explore participation opportunities and exchange programmes and associations. Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the minister also met Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Pictures Association (MPA), the trade body that represents the top American film studios. Rivkin is also a former U.S. ambassador to France.

The next scheduled meeting for India's Information and Broadcasting Minister is with Jerome Paillard and Guillaume Esmiol, Executive Directors of The Marche Du Film to explore further business partnerships with India.

The Union Minister brings the message of PM Modi to all those who would like to make films in India and associate with the Indian films with the central theme of India the content hub of the world. On Wednesday afternoon, Thakur will also tour the picturesque St Tropez, in Southern France. St Tropez has a huge cultural connection with India and is said to be an exotic location for film shoots. Thakur, will on this occasion explore tie-ups for Indian film shoots at this location and for business to business opportunities...

India will be the official Country of Honour at the Marche' du Film, organized alongside the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in France.