BTS scripts history to become first artist in Billboard’s Global 200 charts for Take Two song

BTS has set more than one record on Billboard’s global charts with their new song Take Two.

Billboard officially announced that BTS’ new digital single Take-Two had debuted at No.1 on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, which rank songs based on streaming and sales activity gathered from over 200 territories around the world. With this achievement, BTS has become the first artist in Global 200 history to have sent a new song to No.1 every year since Billboard first launched the chart in 2020. They are also the only artist to have reached No.1 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart every single year.

The only other act with a No.1 on Global 200 every year since its launch is Mariah Carey for her all-time holiday classic All I Want for Christmas is You.

Additionally, BTS has extended its own record as the artist with the most No.1 songs on the Global 200 Take Two is their seventh song to top the chart following Dynamite, Savage Love, Life Goes On, Butter, Permission To Dance, and My Universe.

Take-Two was streamed 60.2 million times worldwide from June 9 to June 15 and sold 64,000 copies. It was streamed 54.3 million times outside of the United States during the same time and 48,000 digital copies were sold. Traditional broadcast scores, among other things, are not included in the ranked charts known as Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global. Young listeners who primarily listen to songs through official sources find it to be an extremely popular chart.

Them achieving the feat even though the world-famous K-Pop group is on a hiatus and won’t be performing as a complete group until 2025.

But as the celebrations across Seoul and other parts of the world, as well as their recent Billboard feat, indicate, BTS continues to command an unparalleled fan following built over the years with their groundbreaking music.

